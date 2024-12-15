Tailor’s tag and e-wallet trail help solve Odisha’s chilling murder mystery

A blood-stained trouser bearing a tailor’s tag, a money receipt, and an e-wallet transaction record led the Odisha police to solve a chilling murder case in Cuttack district.

The mutilated and blood-soaked body of a woman was discovered near the Kathajodi riverbed on the outskirts of Cuttack city on December 13.

With no missing person complaint filed, the case presented significant challenges. The only clues to the woman’s identity were the tattoos on her body.

The breakthrough came when investigators retrieved a trouser from the crime scene. The trouser carried a tag and receipt linked to a tailor in Surat, Gujarat.

Collaborating with Gujarat police, the authorities traced the tailor shop, identifying the buyer as Balaram Dehuri through a UPI transaction for the stitching charges.

Balaram, a native of Kendrapara district, had conspired with his brothers, Jagannath and Happy Dehuri, to murder his wife, Padmavati Samal, suspecting her of infidelity.

The trio killed her and disposed of the dismembered body on the riverbed, confirmed Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena.