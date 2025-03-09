10 Bangla infiltrators nabbed at Bhubaneswar railway station

The Special Task Force of Odisha Police on Sunday arrested ten Bangla infiltrators who were unlawfully staying in Bhubaneswar after crossing over the country’s border near Dhuburi in Assam, a senior STF official said on Sunday.

The arrested Bangladeshi infiltrators included two males, three females and a minor child and all of them were Muslims. They were bonafide settlers of Maymeenisingh, Bagerhat, Prispur and Dhaka districts of the neighbouring country.

Acting on a tipoff, they were nabbed near the Bhubaneswar railway station, informed the STF official.

The foreign nationals after thorough inquiry were found that they had no Passport, Visa or any valid travel document. After intense quizzing, they revealed that they illegally immigrated to India through the Assam border.

The foreign nationals were staying near the local railway station. The motive of illegally immigrating to India is being ascertained, added the official.

Seven mobile phones, Bangladeshi currency notes besides Indian currency notes were recovered and seized from their possession.

As Bangladeshi Nationals have entered India without any passport, visa or any travel document to reside here at Bhubaneswar suppressing their real identity, the infiltrators were booked under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946.

They were later remanded to judicial custody. STF will bring them on remand for further interrogation and will move to Court, concluded STF authorities,