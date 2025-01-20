2 women Maoists neutralized in Odisha- Chhattisgarh joint offensive

The Odisha police in joint operation with its Chhattisgarh and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) on Monday gunned down two women cadres of outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) outfit in border areas of Nuapada district of Odisha and Gariabandh district of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

A joint inter-state operation was launched by police of the two states and CRPF personnel in the border areas of Nuapada district of Odisha and Gariabandh district of Chhattisgarh.

Two Maoist Cadres (women) were neutralised in the operation. Huge caches of arms, ammunition and Improvised Explosive Devices including a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) have been recovered by the security forces, the State police said in a statement.

A massive search operation is underway by the police in the area. It may be recalled that since the night of January 19, there were intelligence inputs about the presence of a large number of Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh, just 5 km from the border of Nuapada district of Odisha.

Accordingly, a joint interstate operation consisting of Special Operation Group (Odisha Police), along with E-30 force of Chattisgarh Police and CRPF was launched. The exchange of fire between the two sides is still continuing since this morning, they concluded.