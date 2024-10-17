Table pending CAG reports in House or else we will approach courts: Vijender

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Thursday demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government table 12 pending reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the Assembly and warned of approaching the courts if it is not done.

In this regard, he has written a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, seeking convening of a special session of the Assembly to present the 12 pending CAG reports and include a Question Hour, which was not held even once in the 2024 sessions.

Referring to a letter sent to the CM on Thursday by the Principal Accounts Office of the state government on the directions of the Chief Secretary, Gupta said, “The letter mentions the constitutional provision under Article 151, Section 411 of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Government Act, 1991, and Regulation 210 of the Audit and Accounts Regulation, 2007, which mandates that the Delhi government present the audit reports of the CAG in the Assembly.”

Advertisement

“According to constitutional and statutory provisions, 12 reports were sent by the CAG office to the Delhi government with the intention that they would prepare a proposal for the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to table them in the Assembly. However, the government has failed to do so,” he said.

He warned, “If the government does not table these 12 CAG reports in the Assembly, the BJP legislative group will approach the court to seek directions compelling the government to do so.”

Gupta claimed that the issue of presenting these reports in the Assembly was raised multiple times before the Finance Department, the Speaker, and the CM, but so far, the government has not sent any proposal to the LG about the same.

“In a democratic system, the CAG’s 12 reports are critical documents for assessing financial and administrative conditions and should be presented in the Assembly with the LG’s permission, as per constitutional rules. The Delhi government is deliberately withholding these reports from the Assembly to hide its corrupt practices,” he charged.