Delhi gasps at 40.6 °C, IMD forecasts respite ahead

Residents of the national capital woke up to a hot day on Thursday as the maximum temperature reached 40.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum 25.7 degrees Celsius with no signs of rain as the sky remained clear throughout.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is 204, which puts it back into the ‘poor’ category, said the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, forecast partly cloudy sky for April 18 with strong surface gutsy winds, with the speed of 20-30 kmph to 40 kmph. The maximum and the minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 38 to 40°C and 24 to 26°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the predominant surface wind is expected to blow from the southwest direction with a wind speed of 12-14 kmph during morning hours.

Furthermore, the wind speed will gradually decrease thereafter to 08-10 kmph from the northwest direction during the afternoon. It will increase to less than 18 kmph from the northeast direction during evening and night.

Furthermore, the weather department said the sky will be partly cloudy on April 19 accompanied by drizzle with thunderstorm and dust storm winds with the speeds of 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 38 to 40°C and 25 to 27°C, respectively.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the west with a wind speed of 08-10 kmph during morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase to 14-18 kmph from the southwest direction in the afternoon. It will decrease to less than 16 kmph from the southwest direction during evening and night.

The persistent pollution levels are likely to impact residents’ health and well-being, highlighting the importance of staying informed and taking necessary precautions.