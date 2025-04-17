Delhi Police detain eight more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

In a breakthrough, the Delhi Police detained eight more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in different locations of the city, authorities said on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Chaudhary, on April 15, they received secret information that there were illegal Bangladeshi nationals at Satya Niketan Market. Based on the input provided, a team was deployed to the spot, and the suspect was intercepted and questioned by the officials.

Upon sustained interrogation, he revealed that he entered India via the Tripura border back in 2012 and has been residing here in Delhi since then along with his wife and son. Further, he disclosed that there were some other known individuals from Bangladesh staying in Katwaria Sarai, and they kept visiting Moti Bagh for work.

At his instance, the alleged group of immigrants was called and questioned, and during the brief interrogation, it was found that all of them had been residing in India illegally for different lengths of time.

Furthermore, on April 16, they were produced before the FRRO office for the deportation process after completing all necessary formalities, the DCP stated.