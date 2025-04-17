Delhi Police arrests the assailant of a 20-year-old girl

The Delhi Police arrested an accused in connection with the alleged murder of a 20-year-old girl in GTB Enclave on Tuesday, authorities said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Rizwan, 19, a resident of Sundar Nagri, had been evading arrest after committing the crime. He was apprehended by the Police in Karnal, Haryana.

The incident came to light after locals reported that a girl had been shot dead and her body was lying in a pool of blood on the service road in Delhi’s GTB Enclave. The deceased had sustained two gunshot wounds, which caused her death.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Sain said that upon receiving information about the cold-blooded murder of the girl, a team of officers was assigned to investigate the case thoroughly and apprehend the culprit.

Amid the investigation, the police received a tip-off about the suspect’s whereabouts near Karnal, Haryana. A team rushed to the location and apprehended the suspect, who was found near a roadside eatery wearing the same clothes as seen in the CCTV footage at the time of the murder.

On sustained interrogation, the arrested suspect disclosed that he had first noticed the girl 2-3 months ago in Anand Gram, where he was working as a welder at a construction site. Intrigued by her, he began communicating with her through social media.

He further stated that, eventually, he proposed to her, and their relationship developed, but she repeatedly refused to engage in physical intimacy. Tension escalated when he saw the deceased with another man, and when he asked her to cut off associations with him, she refused.

Fuelled by jealousy and betrayal, Rizwan plotted the murder of the victim and procured a country-made pistol and ammunition through a friend.

On the night of April 14, after a heated confrontation in which she again refused to end her association with the other man, he shot her two bullets, ensuring she did not survive, and later fled the spot, he confessed.

Rizwan disclosed that while escaping from Delhi, he handed over the weapon of offence to one of his acquaintances.

Acting on this lead, a police team conducted a midnight raid at the residence of the acquaintance, but he was not found at home. His mobile phone was switched off, and his family claimed ignorance about his whereabouts.

A case has been filed against him under the relevant sections of the BNS, and an investigation into this matter is underway, the DCP said.