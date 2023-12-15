T Ravikant to be Rajasthan CM’s Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer T Ravikant was today shifted to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as Chief Secretary to Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma.

IAS officers Anandi has been made Secretary and Dr Somya Jha as Joint Secretary in the CMO, a Department of Personnel order issued by Joint Secretary Dr Akshay Godara said here.

Ravikant was till now the Principal Secretary, Medical Education Department.

