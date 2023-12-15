T Ravikant to be Rajasthan CM’s Chief Secretary

Bhajanlal Sharma sworn in as Rajasthan chief minister
Bhajanlal Sharma was on Friday sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan by Governor Kalraj Mishra at a grand event here.
Senior IAS officer T Ravikant was today shifted to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as Chief Secretary to Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma.
IAS officers Anandi has been made Secretary and Dr Somya Jha as Joint Secretary in the CMO, a Department of Personnel order issued by Joint Secretary Dr Akshay Godara said here.
Ravikant was till now the Principal Secretary, Medical Education Department.
