Swiss institutes to make comfortable riding quality of Ganga Expressway

Two landmark agreements were signed between the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and ETH – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, and UPEIDA and RTDT Laboratories AG to improve the riding quality and comfort using latest technologies, in the construction of Ganga Expressway for total length of 594 km from Meerut to Prayagraj.

The MoUs were signed after Uttar Pradesh participated at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting held in Davos in January 2024 where a meeting was held between Manoj Kumar Singh, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner, IIDC and Chairman & CEO, UPEIDA with representatives from ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories to identify latest technologies that can be implemented in the Expressways.

Following these discussions, teams from ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories visited the GBC 4.0 exhibition and demonstrated their Aero Sense technology & AI sensor module to the Prime Minister of India and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in February.

Further to this, a team from UPEIDA, Concessionaires and Independent Engineers visited Zurich, Switzerland and Germany from March 24-29 ,to study National Road Infrastructure/Motorways, new technologies, New Material and Consultant/Contractors approach to build Motorways/Highways/Structures/Road Safety and Traffic Control System with a view to implement them in Ganga Expressway.

Commenting on this break-through development, Manoj Kumar Singh, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner and Chairman & CEO, UPEIDA remarked here on Tuesday that the “work to be done under these agreements with ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories AG will prove to be game changer in assessing riding quality and riding comfort assessment of the upcoming Ganga Expressway. The focus of UPEIDA has been to ensure timely and quality delivery of projects”.

UPEIDA is constructing UP’s longest expressway – the Ganga Expressway spanning 594 Kms from Meerut to Prayagraj. Once completed, the expressway will transform the landscape of districts passing through this Expressway and will be a huge contributor to industrial and infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh’s quest to become US $1 trillion economy by 2027-2028.