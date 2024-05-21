Swati Maliwal assault case: Police take Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav to Mumbai

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, arrested for alleged misconduct with Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, was taken to Mumbai on Tuesday.

It’s related to his phone which is said to have been formatted there, which the police team will try to retrieve and ascertain all the facts with regard to its formatting and its data, the sources said.

The police have also taken statements from some of the staff working at the CM residence who were present there on May 13, the day when the alleged incident took place.

On Monday, the police team investigating the case had taken Kumar to CM house, in a bid to re- create the scene of crime, and on Sunday the police team had taken the Digital Video Recorder(DVR) from the CM residence.

The digital devices taken into custody by the police are being analysed by the forensic experts, sources said.

Kumar is presently under five days custodial remand of the Delhi Police, and then will be produced before a Delhi Court on the next date of hearing in the matter.

Kejriwal’s close aide Kumar was arrested on Saturday and produced before a Delhi court later that night.

Meanwhile, Maliwal has said that Delhi ministers were spreading rumours that an FIR has been filed against her for corruption, and she did all this on the instructions of the BJP.

Taking to social media platform X on Monday, the RS MP wrote that the said FIR was lodged 8 years ago in 2016 after which both the CM and LG appointed her as the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission two times.

She further claimed that the said case is completely false on which the Hon’ble High Court has put a stay for 1.5 years.

Maliwal further took a dig at the AAP leaders, and said that according to them, until she filed a complaint against Kumar, she was “Lady Singham” and presently had become a BJP agent.

She further said that the entire troll army was deployed against her just because she spoke the truth. “I will take you to court for every lie you spread,” Maliwal added.