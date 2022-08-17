Sushil Modi demands Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to sack new state law minister Kartikeya Singh

After reports of a warrant against Bihar’s new law minister Kartikeya Singh emerged, Bihar BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Wednesday demanded the Nitish-Kumar government, to show courage and sack his minister with immediate effect

“How can a person like Kartikeya Singh be made Minister who had to surrender before Court on August 16, Tuesday? How was he made to take an oath as Law Minister in Bihar? If the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar has the courage, then he should sack him immediately, who is MLA of RJD,” BJP’s Sushil Modi told ANI.

“In the swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhavan, Patna yesterday, an RJD MLA has been made law minister. Singh have been booked for kidnapping in 2014 and he has also accepted in his affidavit and in that case, the court had issued the warrant. He (Singh) had to surrender before the court on August 16, but instead of surrendering, he took oath as Law Minister,” he said.

Former Deputy CM of Bihar, Sushil Modi further alleged that all these things are under the notice of the Chief Minister because any person who is about to take oath as Minister has to present the report of police verification before the Chief Minister. So, Nitish Kumar should reply whether a warrant was issued against Kartikeya Singh or not? If there was a warrant for surrender, why did he not surrender? he questioned.

“If Kartikeya Singh (RJD) had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as Law minister. I ask Nitish Kumar, is he trying to take Bihar back to the era of Lalu Prasad Yadav? Kartikey Singh should be immediately dismissed,” Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Sushil Modi further said that Janata Dal-United has no future. “It is going to be more difficult for Nitish Ji in the coming days. The amount of freedom he received in the BJP alliance, is not similar to the freedom received in Grand Alliance,” he added.

Earlier on August 12, RJD leader Kartikeya Singh, now a minister in the Bihar cabinet, was granted interim protection till September 1 by the court.