During a surprise visit to the civil secretariat vin Srinagar on Friday the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, found several officers absent and he warned that such unprofessional behaviour would not be tolerated.

He paid a surprise visit to Civil Secretariat in the early hours of the day and inspected various Administrative sections.

The Lt Governor went from door to door and inspected various sections and complexes of the Civil Secretariat and took stock of the working in the offices of various departments.

Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Bipul Pathak and senior Civil and Police Officers accompanied the Lt Governor during the visit.

Taking serious note of the absence of Officers and Officials, the Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is committed towards effective delivery of public services with special focus on improving service delivery mechanism and timely disposal of public grievances and such unprofessional attitude will not be tolerated. He asked the officers and staff working there to adopt a professional work culture while giving much importance to the punctuality.