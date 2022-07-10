‘Surat Model’ of natural farming can become model for entire country: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the ‘Surat Model’ of natural farming can become a model for the entire country.

Addressing a Natural Farming Conclave in Gujarat’s Surat via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, “Success of Surat in connecting 75 farmers in every panchayat with natural farming is going to become an

example for the entire country.”

The conclave witnessed the participation of thousands of farmers and all other stakeholders who have made the adoption of natural farming in Surat a success story.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister said today’s programme is an indication of how Gujarat is leading the country’s resolution of achieving the goals of the Amrit Kaal.

He highlighted the role of Sarpanches and congratulated the farmers for moving ahead in the direction of a natural way of farming.

The Prime Minister said, “In connection with 75 years of independence, the country has started working on many goals which will become the basis for major changes in the times to come. The basis of progress and speed of the country is the spirit of ‘Sabka Prayas’, which is leading this development journey of ours.” That is why he said Gram Panchayats have been given a key role in the welfare projects for the poor and the deprived.

Modi said local bodies played a concerted role in selecting 75 farmers from every panchayat and hand-hold them with training and other resources.

“This has led to a situation where more than 40 thousand farmers in 550 panchayats have become involved in natural farming. This is a great beginning and is very encouraging. The Surat Model of natural farming can become a model for the entire country,” he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that when big projects are undertaken with the power of people’s participation then their success is ensured by the people of the country themselves.

Modi gave the example of the Jal Jeevan Mission where people were given a key role in the project.

“The extraordinary success of the Digital India Mission is also the country’s answer to those who used to say that bringing change in the village is not easy. Our villages have shown that villages can not only bring change but can also lead the change,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi expressed confidence that Jan Andolan (People’s movement) regarding natural farming will also be a huge success in the coming days. Farmers who will get involved early with this movement will reap great benefits, he said.