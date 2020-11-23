The Supreme Court on Monday has sought status reports from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam in two days on steps taken by the administration to control the spread of coronavirus cases in these states.

The top court said, “We are hearing of a huge spike in the current month. We want a latest status report from all states. Worse things may happen in December if states aren’t well prepared.”

A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subash Reddy and MP Shah, which heard the issue said the Covid situation in Delhi “worsening”.

The apex court said, “What is the present situation? What extra efforts you are taking? We have to look into it,” the top court told the Delhi government.

The Delhi government informed the court about the steps taken to combat the contagious coronavirus infection.

The centre also informed the court about the measures taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to control coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Delhi has been reporting a spike in its daily coronavirus cases and the state has crossed 5.29 lakh, making to the sixth worst affected state in India. The national region reported 6,746 cases in the last 24 hours, which the highest in the country.

The Gujarat government too was questioned by the apex court. The court said, “The Gujarat situation is next to Delhi. Worse situation. What action has been taken? What is happening in your state? What steps are you taking with respect to political events?”

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has crossed 17.8 lakh with 5,753 new cases on Sunday.

Gujarat has also been reporting a recent spike in its daily cases forcing the state to impose night curfews in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Supreme Court will take up the case next on November 27.

On the other hand Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have been seeing a significant rise in active Covid-19 cases. The Centre on Sunday dispatched teams of experts to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to help them tackle the spread of the disease. A few days ago, similar teams were sent to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Chhattisgarh as well.

India has recorded 44,059 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s Covid-19 caseload to over 91 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total Covid-19 case load stands at 91,39,865 with 4,43,486 active Covid-19 cases which comprises 4.85 per cent of the total caseload and recoveries surged to 85,62,641.