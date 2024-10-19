Sukhu announces 5 per cent increase in offerings to deities during International Kullu Dussehra festival

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the closing ceremony of International Kullu Dussehra-2024 on Saturday, announced a 5 per cent increase in offerings to deities, 20 per cent in honorarium of Bajantris and 20 per cent in distance allowance. He also announced the construction of a bridge at a cost of about Rs 26 crore to connect the left and right banks of Beas river at Pirdi in Kullu district.

He said that the state government would make every effort to construct Bhubhu-Jot tunnel and this matter had been raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The CM also announced to increase the financial assistance from the state government for Dussehra celebrations at Haripur in Manali to three lakh rupees.

Sukhu said that the state government would strengthen the 100-bedded Mother and Child Hospital in Kullu to provide better health services to the people of the district and assured to appoint medical specialist doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. He said adequate doctors and nurses would be appointed as per international standards in all the model health institutions and CHC Patlikuhal of district Kullu, adding adequate funds would also be given to ensure world class health technology in Kullu district hospital.

Advertisement

“The previous BJP government ruined the education and health sectors and failed to appoint doctors and nurses. However, the present state government is giving top priority to strengthening the health and education infrastructure” said the CM. He also announced to provide Rs. 8 crore to Kullu PWD Mandal and Rs. 5 crore to Manali Mandal for disaster relief work.

Saying that Kullu Dussehra festival was becoming of international level in true sense and every year it would be made even more better, he said that Kullu suffered the most damage during the disaster last year, but he himself and all his Cabinet colleagues stood there day and night to provide relief to the people. The people of Kullu set up langars (community kitchens) at various places and people of the country and abroad would never forget this spirit of service.

Sukhu also offered prayers in the camp of Lord Raghunath and wished for happiness and prosperity in the state. He also flagged-off the Kullu Carnival in which more than 600 women and artists participated including six international teams, various schools and women from more than thirty self-help groups besides tableaux from various departments.

The CM inspected the site of the base station of Bijli Mahadev ropeway being constructed at a cost of Rs 273 crore in Pirdi and informed that the state government had received the FCA clearance for the construction of this ropeway.