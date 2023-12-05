Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder caught on CCTV; one shooter also killed in cross firing | VIDEO

The chilling murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was caught on CCTV installed at his residence in Jaipur. According to police, three shooters came to his residence and asked Gogamedi’s security that they want to meet him.

After being allowed inside, they spoke to him for around 10 minutes before opening fire. In the CCTV footage, two men are seen pulling out a revolver and firing multiple shots at the Karni Sena president. Two of Gogamedi’s associates who were also present there at the time of the incident, also sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

One of the shooters not seen in the video was also killed in the cross fire, according to the police. He reportedly remained outside to keep a watch.

राजस्थान की सरकार ने अभी ढंग से सांस लेना भी नहीं शुरू किया कि अपराधियों को खुली हवा में सांस लेने की छूट मिल गयी। जयपुर में बदमाशों ने राजपूत करणी सेना के अध्यक्ष सुखदेव सिंह गोगामेड़ी के घर में घुसकर गोली मार दी। राजस्थान की शांति, चैन और सुकूँ सब समाप्त हो गया। यह प्रदेश भी… pic.twitter.com/vyYko7V99o — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) December 5, 2023



Following the incident, members of Rajput community gathered outside the hospital where Karni Sena president’s body was kept and staged protest. The demanded Swift justice and threatened violent protests across the country if perpetrators are not arrested soon.

Jaipur Police Commissioner, Biju George Joseph said that the killed attacker has been identified as one Naveen. He was a resident of Shahpura and ran a small garment shop in Jaipur. He said the remaining two shooters will be arrested as soon as possible.

“Three people came here and wanted to meet Sukhdev Singh. They entered inside, had a conversation with him for around 10 minutes and then opened fire on Sukhdev Singh and he died on the spot, his security guard was also injured in the incident. He has been admitted to the hospital. In the crossfire, one out of the three assailants was also shot and he died too…The incident has been captured on CCTV. We will be able to identify the accused and arrest them as early as possible,” the Police Commissioner said.