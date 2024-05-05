Sudhakaran unhappy at delay in getting back KPCC chief’s post even after polls

Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran, who temporarily assigned the charge of KPCC president to MM Hassan, after his nomination to the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency is unhappy over the delay in handing over the post to him even after the conclusion of the polls.

Sudhakaran, who was the party candidate from Kannur, was planning to take the mantle of KPCC president on Sunday, a day after the party’s Lok Sabha poll review meeting. However, the party directed him to wait for a communication from the national leadership.

During Saturday’s KPCC meeting convened to review the election, initial reports indicated that K Sudhakaran will assume the charge of the KPCC president again. Sudhakaran’s supporters had also informed the media about this. But AICC general secretary Deepa Das Munshi, who is in-charge of the state, suggested the interim president MM Hassan should continue in his position until the election results are announced.

After the poll review meeting on Saturday, Sudhakaran reportedly asked AICC general secretary K C Venugopal whether he is still the KPCC president, apparently referring to the delay in handing over the charge. Venugopal told him that a letter from the AICC leadership has to be released asking him to resume his duties as the state party chief.

Sudhakaran suspects that there is a conscious effort to shift him from the position of the KPCC president. Sudhakaran’s supporters wonder why there should be a delay in handing over the charge of the KPCC chief to Sudhakaran as polling is over in Kerala. Waiting for the result is not a justification for delaying the handing over of the charge to Sudhakaran, they feel.

It is reported that a faction of state leaders, referred to as the ‘A’ group, is trying to use the delay in the decision as an opportunity to replace Sudhakaran. Earlier, there was an attempt to remove Sudhakaran from the post due to his health problems.