Both TMC cricketer candidates will win: Chandrima

Trinamul Congress will do well in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election and both Adhir Chowdhury and Dilip Ghosh will be defeated by two internationally renowned cricketers, Chandrima Bhattacharya, said finance minister and Trinamul Mahila Congress president, this evening.

Election was peaceful except for a few stray incidents, she said, adding, the presence of women voters was remarkable.

She said in Baharampur, Congress candidate Adhir Chowdhury would be defeated by Yusuf Pathan while in Burdwan Durgapur, Dilip Ghosh would be defeated. “Both of them would be former MPs on 4 June,” she said.

She said three women candidates, namely, Mohua Moitra from Krishnagar, Dr Sharmila Sarkar from East Burdwan and Shatabdi Roy, three-time MP from Bolpur, would also be elected. Trinamul Congress has fielded 12 women candidates in the ensuing general election.

She said the heavy turnout of women voters indicated that they have kept faith in Mamata Banerjee and defeated the conspiracy of BJP in Sandeshkhali.

“On 13 May, 2011, Trinamul had defeated the CPM and now it will defeat the oppressors from Delhi,” she maintained.

She said Trinamul Congress was very hopeful about winning the seats in the fourth phase. Of the eight Lok Sabha seats, five seats are under Trinamul. They are Krishnagar, Bolpur, Birbhum, East Burdwan and Asansol. BJP has two seats, Ranaghat and Burdwan-Durgapur while Congress has one seat in Baharampur.

She said, “BJP would not be able to reach a double digit figure in this election.”