NDA’s show of strength in Varanasi after Modi files nomination papers

In a show strength, top leaders of BJP-led NDA, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and LJP’s Chirag Paswan among others gathered outside the Varanasi collectorate as Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

After filing the nomination, Prime Minister Modi met the NDA partners outside the collectorate office in Varanasi. Modi was seen walking with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other NDA leaders.

The Prime Minister filed his nomination from Varanasi. He is seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency.

“Our strength is our unity. Today the entire NDA participated in the nomination process of PM Modi. This unity will help us achieve our target of winning more than 400 seats,” said Paswan.

Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that he was fortunate to be an NDA partner.

“I’ve been fortunate to be an NDA partner. I personally adore and respect Modi ji. Andhra Pradesh is a clean sweep for the NDA,” Kalyan said.

Maharashtra CM Shinde called Modi’s nomination filing from Varanasi a “historic day” and exuded confidence of NDA breaking the record of 2014 and 2019 general elections.

“Today is a historic day. PM Modi filed his nomination today. People are excited to vote for PM Modi. All records of 2014, and 2019 will be broken this time and PM will become the PM for the third time…Our mission (of winning 45 seats) in Maharashtra will be successful,”Shinde said.

A total of 25 NDA leaders, including allies form UP, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar attended the nomination of the Prime Minister.