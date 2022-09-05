Students nudged Universities for honorary doctorate to PM Modi on Teacher’s Day

Students nudged Universities for an honorary doctorates to PM Modi on Teacher’s Day.

Conventionally, we all have our teachers in schools and colleges but throughout our lives we also learn important lessons from listening, watching and reading other people and hence we also regard them as our teachers.

In a survey conducted on the occasion of Teacher’s Day by The Statesman via online and by our ground reporters among different school and college students where 2306 students participated, 31 percent of students regarded Prime minister Narendra Modi as their teacher. They said that PM’s innovative programs like ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ and ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to convey his messages and life lessons have attracted students to learn and grow in their lives. Ayan from Jaipur says Modi Ji’s lesson to immerse your mind while you’re learning and not to divert it, in an episode of Pariksha pe Charcha has helped him excel in his academics. Modi said in an episode of Mann ki Baat that ‘power of the self makes a person great’ which remained a source of energy for the soul of Bipin from Varanasi. Many students have mentioned Exam Warriors, the book authored by Narendra Modi and said that the book has helped them in fighting the stress during exams.

In a conversation, Deeksha from St. Michael High School, Patna says that the lesson she learnt from Modi’s life is, that if people throw stones at you, you convert them into milestones. Rahul Kumar Kushwaha from West Champaran is inspired by Modi’s mantra of life that our aim should be to do something for society, not to be something.

In the survey, many students admitted that PM Modi’s life has been an inspiration for them. They said that they learn key qualities like dedication, discipline and dreaming big and working tirelessly to achieve the goal of Modi’s journey in life. All such students who regarded PM Modi as their teacher unanimously urged Universities to grant an honorary Doctorate to Prime Minister Modi for his extraordinary achievements and inspiring life for millions.