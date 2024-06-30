‘Mann Ki Baat’ resumes, PM thanks countrymen for reiterating faith in Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held the 111th episode of his monthly radio show – ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ which resumed after a hiatus of four months.

In the first episode after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi said that while the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was closed for a few months, the spirit of the program and the good work done for the country and the society continued unabated.

“Mann Ki Baat radio program might have been closed for a few months…but the spirit of Mann Ki Baat…work done for the country, the society good work done every day, work done with selfless spirit…work that had a positive impact on the society continued unabated,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also thanked countrymen for reiterating their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic system of the country.

He said “the Lok Sabha election 2024 was the biggest election in the world. Such a big election has never been held in any country of the world in which 65 crore people cast their votes. I congratulate the Election Commission and everyone associated with the electoral process.”

PM Modi also wished the tribal communities on the occasion ‘Hul Diwas’, celebrated on June 30 every year in the memory of Veer Sidhu-Kanhu.

“Today, the 30th of June is a very important day. Our tribal brothers and sisters celebrate this day as ‘Hul Diwas’. This day is associated with the indomitable courage of Veer Sidhu-Kanhu,” the PM said.

Highlighting the special ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign launched by his government to promote tree plantation on the World Environment Day, the Prime Minister said that it was gladdening to see people inspiring others to participate in it.

In the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi also mentioned the special Karthumbi umbrellas of Kerala in a bid to promote local products.

Umbrellas have a special significance in the culture of Kerala. Umbrellas are an important part of many traditions and rituals there. But the umbrella I am talking about is ‘Karthumbi Umbrellas’ and these are made in Attappadi of Kerala. These umbrellas are made by our tribal sisters of Kerala. Today, the demand for these umbrellas is increasing across the country. They are also being sold online. These umbrellas are made under the supervision of ‘Vattalakki Cooperative Agricultural Society’. This society is led by our women power…” he added.

The PM also recognized the efforts of the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir by growing snow peas and lauded their spirit to promote local products at global level.

“What Jammu and Kashmir has achieved last month is an example for people across the country. The first consignment of snow peas was sent to London from Pulwama,” he informed.

Modi said that it is natural to feel proud to see products of India going global and cited the example of famous Araku coffee of Andhra Pradesh.

“There are so many products of India which are in great demand all over the world and when we see a local product of India going global, it is natural to feel proud. One such product is Araku coffee of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.