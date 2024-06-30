BJP president Nadda listens to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with party workers at RK

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday along with saffron party’s state unit officials, New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj, and others took part in an event organised at RK Puram and listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

Upholding PM’s monthly broadcast, Nadda stated that the programme provides new inspiration and encourages fresh talents, while addressing the people gathered at the event.

Speaking on the occasion Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva mentioned that in his third term, PM Modi has, for the first time, discussed yoga and sports in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program.

The Delhi BJP chief urged everyone in Delhi, especially the youth, to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, which will help them to become healthier.

He noted that the party has organised events to listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ together across various locations of the city including places like Greater Kailash, Arya Samaj Mandir Kotla, New Ashok Nagar where union minister of state Harsh Malhotra was present; Malviya Bhawan, BK Dutt Colony, Molarband Badarpur where newly elected MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri was with people; Kheda Kalan with Yogendra Chandolia, and Chandni Chowk with party MP Praveen Khandelwal.

Sachdeva said that the heartfelt connection Prime Minister Modi has with the citizens, is always evident in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

He further said that the programme reflects that the nation and its people are always a priority for the prime minister.

Senior BJP leaders Dushyant Gautam, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Radha Mohan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, also attended PM’s monthly programme at different locations across the national capital.