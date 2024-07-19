Modi invites inputs for his next Mann ki Baat programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited inputs from citizens for the Mann Ki Baat programme that will be broadcast on 28th July.

The Prime Minister was happy to see that youngsters highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming society in their narratives.

He has urged people to share the inputs which they have not yet shared on MyGov or NaMo App.

Advertisement

In a X post, Mr Modi said: “I’ve been getting numerous inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on Sunday the 28th. Happy to see several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming our society. You can keep sharing inputs on MyGov, the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800.

The Prime Minister last month revived his monthly radio programme after a gap due to General Elections.

He noted that the programme had helped several national initiatives like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Har Ghar Tiranga.