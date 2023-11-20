Students back to schools in Delhi; AQI continues in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi’s air quality on Monday continued to reel under the ‘very poor’ category, on a day schools reopened after an early winter break.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index (AQI) of the city was up by 47 points as compared to Sunday. It was recorded at 348 Monday evening, it said.

The highest AQI in Delhi was recorded at Punjabi Bagh (418) followed by Bawana (414) and Jahangirpuri (402). These were the three areas where the air quality was in the ‘severe’ zone.

The AQI levels ranging between 0-50 fall under the ‘good’ category, 101- 200 is considered ‘satisfactory,’ while 201- 300 marks the ‘poor’ category, 301- 400 ‘very poor’, 401- 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 is the alarming ‘severe plus’ level.

The air quality had witnessed a slight improvement on Saturday, coming a step down from the ‘severe’ level.

On the other hand, the pollution levels in adjoining cities like Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad settled at ‘very poor’

category, while Gurugram and Rohtak recorded the AQI levels in the ‘poor’ category on Monday.

The anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage-IV had been revoked by the AAP-led Delhi government after the drop in pollution levels from the ‘severe’ category.

However, the restrictions under stages- I, II and III of GRAP will remain in force which include ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars and other activities.