Stubble burning: Punjab sounds red alert, violators to face music

In order to ensure compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court to put a full stop to stubble burning, Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla on Wednesday said that a red alert has been sounded in all the districts and legal action will be initiated if anyone found burning stubble.

Shukla has been appointed as the police nodal officer to monitor action against stubble burning. He said all the police district chiefs have been directed to engage farmers, citizens and various stakeholders to sensitise them about the ill effects of the stubble burning, which is also a violation of law and action and action could be initiated against them.

“All DSPs (Deputy Superintendents of Police) and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been asked to have discussions with Sarpanches and Kisan leaders to sensitise them about the ill effects of stubble burning, which not only affect the urban people but each and every individual,” said Shukla, who was on a whirlwind tour to review the stubble burning cases in Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar district.

He also called a meeting of all the gazetted rank officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) in Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar to review the status of stubble burning in their areas.

The special DGP urged farmers to cooperate and not put matchstick on crop residue, which will not only lead to deterioration of the environment but will also affect the health of children.

He said depending on the area and size of the police station, a sufficient number of additional patrolling parties are already activated, while flying squads have also been keeping vigil on stubble burning. Strict legal action will be taken against violators, Shukla added.