Stubble burning cases on the decline in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the state is taking concrete steps for stubble management and improving air quality.

Addressing a press conference today, Khattar said the stubble burning incidents reported have come down in the state and this year as of now only 1925 incidents have been reported, which shows decline in the incidents.

He said the state has accelerated its campaign further to curb the incidents and he is hopeful that soon the state government will achieve its target of zero stubble burning.

“If we compare Haryana with our neighbour Punjab, we do not account for even 10 per cent of stubble burning cases that are being reported there. As per data, 13,873 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab till 30 October, 2022,” he said.

He said that in order to control stubble burning, the state government has implemented a framework which includes in-situ crop residue management, ex-situ management, effective monitoring, enforcement and wide reach of Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities.

The CM said that crop residues are being utilized through various machines and decomposers. He said that farmers are being continuously made aware of the ill effects of stubble burning.

“An incentive amount of Rs 1000 per acre to farmers for bailing – in-situ management – is being given by the state government. The state government has formulated a special framework for stubble management to reduce pollution,” added Khattar.

A 50 per quintal incentive amount and subsidy on straw management equipment are given to the farmers for making stubble bales. Besides this, farmers are being given 50 per cent subsidy on equipment for crop residue management and 80 per cent subsidy on custom hiring centres, he said.

He said that the government has created a new portal to buy stubble and supply the same to the industries. Information about the contractors and industries who buy stubble will also be available on this website, the farmer who wants to sell his stubble can contact directly through the portal, Khattar said.

He said the state government has formed a committee for the purchase of stubble on minimum support price. There are about 24 more such industries which have agreed to use the stubble for their energy consumption, said Khattar.