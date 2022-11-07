Haryana Govt to make policy reforms in stubble management: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday, said the state government will soon come out with a policy to ensure proper management of stubble.

Speaking to reporters after a public hearing in Karnal, Khattar said once this policy for stubble management will be put in place, excellent reforms will be visible in this area. “In addition to providing incentives to farmers for managing their stubble, the government is currently providing modern agricultural machines on a grant basis. As a result, this year in Haryana, fewer incidences of stubble burning have occurred than in comparison with previous years,” he added.

The CM welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on economically weaker section (EWS) reservation. “The Supreme Court has put its stamp on the law made by the Central and state governments. This decision of the court will definitely benefit the people belonging to the economically weaker sections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khattar said in the last eight years, the state government has been constantly making efforts towards digitalisation of all services while ensuring transparency in the governance system for the convenience of the general public. In this effort, an initiative has been taken to connect people with religious places. He said that a large number of devotees from Haryana visit religious places like Balaji Salasar Dham, Gogamedi, Mehandipur and Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan.

The bus services of Haryana Roadways to these destinations are already operational from many depots. He said soon a direct bus service for Khatu Shyam from Karnal will be added by the Haryana Roadways, he said.

He said welcome gates have been made at many places in Smart City Karnal. It is noteworthy that work of beautification and renovation of pilgrim spots falling within 48 kos radius of Kurukshetra is underway. It has been due to the efforts of the CM and his vision that the Gita Mahotsav has received prominence on a global scale. Three countries—Mauritius, England, and Canada—have organised the International Gita Festival. Indians who reside in Australia have also requested to host Gita Mahotsav at their location.