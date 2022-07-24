Strong, confident New India capable to give befitting reply to enemy: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that a strong and confident new India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye towards our territory.

Rajnath weas speaking at a function organised here by the Jammu People’s Forum to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil war. He recalled the contributions of those soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the war with Pakistan.

The Defence Minister met family members of security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty and also honoured them.

“India has become a strong and confident nation which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye,” said Rajnath. He stated that it was the spirit of national pride at the core of their values who protected the unity and integrity of India. He asserted that the sole aim of the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to safeguard the interests of the Nation and it has taken a series of steps to develop a self-reliant defence ecosystem that provides indigenous state-of-the-art weapons and equipment to the armed forces to fight all kinds of future wars.

Speaking about the country’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, when China occupied India’s area in Ladakh in 1962, Rajnath said I will not question his intentions that can be good but the same does not apply to policy. However, today’s India is one of the most powerful countries in the world, he added.

Sharing his views on the numerous challenges faced by India post-independence, Rajnath said, the entire area of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh became the ‘Main War Theatre’ during 1948, 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999 wars, when enemies tried to cast an evil eye, but whose plans were thwarted by the gallant Indian soldiers. He spoke about the brave deeds of Brigadier Usman & Major Somnath Sharma in 1948; Major Shaitan Singh’s valour in 1962; India’s historic victory in 1971 war and the contribution of Kargil bravehearts Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Manoj Pandey who laid down their lives to protect the unity and integrity of India and continue to be an inspiration to the people, especially the youth. He also paid respects to the Indian soldiers who displayed unmatched bravery during the Galwan valley incident and ensured that the Indian tricolour continues to fly high.

“After tasting defeats in direct wars of 1965 and 1971, Pakistan adopted the path of Proxy War. For over two decades, it has tried to ‘Bleed India with Thousand Cuts’. But, time and again, our brave soldiers have shown that no one can disturb the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India,” the Defence Minister added, assuring the Nation that the Armed Forces are ready to face all future challenges.

He termed the Kargil War victory as a prime example of jointness among the three Services and their coordination with the Government which safeguarded the sovereignty and integrity of the nation during testing times.

“The Kargil war underlined the dire need to achieve jointness and self-reliance in the defence sector. It has been our endeavour to achieve these qualities to remain prepared for future challenges. Setting up of Joint Theatre Commands and reforms to achieve self-reliance in defence are the steps taken in that direction,” he added.

Rajnath stated that J&K will always be an integral part of India and the Government is ensuring that the Union Territory, like the rest of the country, touches newer heights of progress.

On PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, the Defence Minister stated that these areas are illegally occupied by Pakistan and a resolution to free it has been unanimously passed in the Parliament of India.

A number of serving Armed Forces personnel as well as veterans, including Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh, were among those present on the occasion.