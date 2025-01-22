Stray leopard enforces lockdown-like situation in Rajasthan’s Salumbar town

A stray leopard forced a lockdown-like situation in Salumbar town in the Mewar region of Rajasthan on Wednesday evening as the sleuths of the wildlife department and police put up barricades and advised people to stay indoors for 2-3 hours.

The advisory was issued to facilitate the tranquilliser teams in carrying out the operation for the safe rescue of the spotted big cat, which was seen resting on the rooftop of a building in Nagada Bazar of the town early Wednesday morning.

This created panic among the locals, as their attempt to repel and drive the panther back to the jungle proved counterproductive. The scared animal began leaping from one rooftop to another in the area, prompting people to stay indoors out of fear. People were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

This continued for almost the entire day, severely affecting trading and business activities in the town’s busy market.

Meanwhile, teams of tranquilliser experts and foresters arrived in Salumbar from Udaipur to safely rescue the feline. However, the animal evaded capture until Wednesday evening.

Another incident of leopard scare was reported from the Jaloda-Pokaran region of Jaisalmer district, where efforts were being made to tranquillise and rescue the animal back to the woods.

The straying of leopards into populated areas has been on the rise in the state in recent times. Two incidents were reported from Pali district on Monday and Tuesday, where panthers chased and attacked motorcyclists in two different villages. Two persons were injured in these incidents.

Similarly, just 3-4 days ago, a panther from nearby jungles entered the Shiv Ganj town in Sirohi district, had a free run on the roads, and also preyed on a stray dog.

Similar incidents of leopard havoc have been reported from Sikar, Udaipurwati (Jhunjhunu), Alwar, and Mount Abu in the past month or so.