Rajasthan civil servant arrested in SI paper leak case

The Special Operation Group (SoG) of the Rajasthan Police has arrested a state administrative service (RAS) officer in the infamous SI recruitment examination paper leak case.

The tainted officer, Hanumanaram, who is presently posted as the SDM in Fatehgarh town of the Jaisalmer district, has been arrested for appearing at the SI recruitment exam 2021 as a dummy candidate in place of 2 examinees.

Both the examinees had qualified for the recruitment, by passing the exam. However, they are caught and accused in the case.

The name of Hanumanaram has also figured in this case, following revelations made by the couple nabbed by the SoG sleuths in Jodhpur after interrogation. On a tip-off from the couple the officer was arrested by SoG in Jaisalmer Wednesday from where he had been brought here last night after preliminary interrogation in Jaisalmer.

After an interrogation, Hanumanaram was produced in the court before the vocational judge. The court has remanded him in SoG’s custody for one day.

Accordingly, he is required to be produced in the regular court on Friday.

Among many accused in the case, around 50 trainee SIs were also arrested. Of them, around 25 were released on bail.

Comprehensive investigations in the case by SoG are still going on.