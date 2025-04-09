Water crisis: Raje’s X posts serve as wake-up call for babus

Two strongly-worded tweets from former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara on the bureaucrats’ (dissatisfactory) handling of the water crisis, specifically in Jhalawar, her constituency, has evoked swift and positive response right from the level of the Jal Shakti Ministry to the state headquarters here.

The two-time CM, who is also the national vice president of the ruling BJP, has written two posts on her X handle on Tuesday night that worked as a wake-up call for the bureaucracy.

She wrote: “Mr Prime Minister has granted Rs 42,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, what did you (officials) do with (share) funds meant for Jhalawar under this mission ? I want a “penny by penny” account of spending.

“Our government has been granting (adequate) funds, however, officers are not implementing the schemes appropriately. That is why people are disconcerted about thirst. This is the situation in April, what awaits in offing for June and July later on.

“No officer, including the SUPERINTENDING ENGINEER, available (to me), could not respond to me (my queries) satisfactorily.., don’t test the patience of people, this will not be allowed to happen in Jhalawar,” she cautioned.

In another post, she was a bit harsher: “Do the people not need to quench their thirst ; only officers required to satiate themselves? People are tired of the water crisis whereas officials are satiated. Don’t keep water confined into papers (files), ensure water reaches the lips of thirsty ones.

“Officers are napping ; people are weeping (crying) of thirst”, she quipped and warned, “I shall not let it happen.”

The twin tweets have sent ripples in the state. The Jal Shakti Ministry immediately sought a report from the state government on Wednesday on the Jal Mission related initiatives particularly pertaining to Jhalawar.

State officials at the PHED headquarters also swung into action holding discussions, checking files and expediting the process.

The PHED headquarters assured the district authorities in Jhalawar that water supply needs of the Jhalrapatan Panchayat Samiti (in Raje’s assembly constituency) will be addressed within a week.

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena said, “VasundharaJi is our senior leader, former Chief Minister, awakening calls from her is indeed fine. Good, she had awakened sleeping government (officers), (all) have now awakened.”