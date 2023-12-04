Strange and mysterious: Mayawati on assembly poll results

Reacting sharply to the assembly poll results, Mayawati said it was natural for all the people to be doubtful, surprised and worried due to the results of the recent assembly elections in four states being one-sided in favor of one party.

Terming the results of four state elections as strange and mysterious, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president said, “Considering the entire atmosphere of the elections, it is very difficult for people to accept such a strange result.”

In her statement on social media on Monday, The four-time chief minister noted that the atmosphere during the elections was completely different from the outcome. While it was projected as a tough fight, the results showed that was a one-sided affair. It is a mystery which needs to be unraveled. A fatal mistake in feeling the pulse of the people is the new topic of election discussion, she added.

Mayawati said the people of BSP fought these elections with body, mind, and soul. They should not be disappointed by the results. “We have to keep trying to move forward by taking inspiration from the life struggles of Bhimrao Ambedkar,” She said.

Meanwhile, an all-India meeting of the party has been called in Lucknow on December 10 to discuss the ground report and fresh preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the context of the election results.

“The Ambedkarite movement will never lose the courage to move forward without being disturbed by the election results,” Mayawati asserted.

In these assembly polls, the BSP won just two seats in Rajasthan and went blank in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.