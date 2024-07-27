STF arrests 7, including 4 aspirants, in CISR-NET exam rigging in UP

Special Task Force ( STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 7 people including four aspirants for rigging in the CSIR NET exams. CSIR NET online examination was being conducted by nSEIT and the online exams were being held at Subharti University here on Friday.

ADG STF Amitabh Yash said here on Saturday that on the basis of confidential information, a search campaign was conducted in the examination center of CSIR-NET of NSEIT in Subharti University.

” Extra admin computer was found from the server room of the lab through local area network. Two laptops were found in the server room, in which the screens of students’ computers were being shared through Any Desk remote access tool. A mobile phone was also found from the employee conducting the exam. Names, roll numbers of four candidates and IP address of their system were found in the mobile. This IP was shared with a person outside the centre. Their question papers were being solved by solvers from outside. In the examination held in first and second shift on July 25 also, names of 11 candidates were found from the deleted file of the mobile,” ADG said.

Subharti University’s IT Manager Arun Sharma, Computer Lab Assistant Vineet Kumar, NSEIT Server Operator Ankur Saini and 4 candidates Ankit, Tamanna, Monica and Jyoti were arrested.

They used to hack the computer system in online examination through remote access. STF team were searching for other people of the gang, ADG said. Investigation has revealed that copying was done in the paper of July 25 also.

Meanwhile, Subharti University Registrar Syed Zafar Hussain said that the university management has no connection with the conduct of the examination. The university has given this center on rent to NSEIT. In this, the responsibility of conducting the server and examination rests with the same company. The arrested employee Arun Sharma has been dismissed, he said.

CSIR-NET paper was held in two shifts on Friday. The first shift was from 9 am to 12 noon. The paper has started. At around 10:30 the STF team raided the centre. The second shift exam was to be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. STF took the old server into custody. The second shift exam was conducted by requisitioning another server from NSEIT.

National Testing Agency had invited applications for CSIR-NET from June 1. Its examination was to be held on June 25, 26 and 27. Amidst the NEET paper leak controversy, NTA had postponed the CSIR NET papers to maintain the transparency of the examination. After this NTA released the re-exam schedule. On July 25, the paper of Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, Planetary Sciences and Physical Science was held. Mathematical Science paper was held on July 26. Life Science and Chemical Science paper will be held on July 27.