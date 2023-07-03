Startup20 engagement group’s Shikhar Summit begins in Gurugram

The Startup20 Shikhar Summit, organised by the Startup20 Engagement Group under India’s G20 Presidency, kicked off today in Gurugram.

The two-day event represents a significant achievement, celebrating the successful completion of Startup20’s inaugural year and the release of the final Policy Communiqué. It marks the first major milestone of the Startup20 Engagement group.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash expressed enthusiasm over the summit, emphasising its role in nurturing a thriving startup ecosystem. He stated, “The Startup20 Gurugram Summit signifies India’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for startups and reinforcing its position as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, emphasised the significance of the Startup20, saying, “The Startup20 Engagement Group marks a milestone in the journey of the global startup ecosystem. The collective wisdom and tireless efforts of the Group, comprising distinguished delegates from G20 nations and invitee countries, have culminated in the final Policy Communiqué, which lays the groundwork for a transformative and the advanced future for our citizens with all our inclusive startup ecosystems across the countries working together; and am sure this group will continue to bring out the strongest commitments from all nations in the upcoming presidencies.”

Chintan Vaishnav, Chair of Startup20, shared his enthusiasm for the impact of the summit, saying, “The Startup20 Shikhar Summit marks the start of a new era for the startup ecosystem. With the participation of over 600 delegates from 22 countries, gathered in Gurugram, we are celebrating the successful first major milestone of the startup20 journey and months of collaboration, consultation, and unwavering determination. Together, we will forge a path towards a thriving and sustainable future for the startup ecosystem.”

He further added that Brazil’s decision to continue its participation in the Startup20 Engagement Group in 2024 further reinforces the global significance of the initiative. The continued commitment of Brazil and all other countries exemplifies their dedication to fostering innovation and supporting the global startup ecosystem.

The Startup20 Gurugram Summit features a diverse and engaging program, including dynamic discussions, enlightening presentations, and valuable networking opportunities. Delegates have the privilege of connecting with industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders, fostering strategic alliances and shaping the trajectory of startups on a global scale.

An integral part of the summit is the Startup Conclave, where startups showcase their innovative products and services, engage in investor pitches, and mentoring sessions, and network with industry professionals. The event also incorporates art and cultural elements, creating an enriching experience for all participants.