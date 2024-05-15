Mamata sees INDIA bloc win, Modi losing power

In an ardent declaration, the chief minister Mamata Banerjee asserted the imminent rise of the INDIA bloc to power, foreseeing a victory with over 300 Lok Sabha seats.

Addressing an election rally in the industrial belt of Kalyani in Nadia district, under the Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency in support of party nominee Biswajit Das, Miss Banerjee proclaimed, “The only guarantee in the Lok Sabha polls is that Modi is not returning to power.”

Accusing the BJP of propagating falsehoods regarding the Sandeshkhali issue and demeaning the women of West Bengal, Miss Banerjee said, “The INDI Alliance would secure between 295 and 315 seats while the BJP would be restricted to a maximum of 190-195 seats.” She criticized Modi’s stance on the Sandeshkhali matter, denouncing it as a ploy to tarnish the state’s reputation.

In a series of scathing remarks against the BJP, Miss Banerjee condemned their interference in various aspects of life, including religious practices and dietary habits. She reaffirmed her opposition to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, labelling them as detrimental to the rights of individuals.

Miss Banerjee further criticized the BJP-led government for halting funds for the state’s 100-day work scheme and promised to provide employment opportunities and financial support through Karmashree. Expressing concerns over the BJP’s proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), she warned against its potential to marginalize vulnerable communities.

The chief minister also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the cancellation of thousands of teaching and non-teaching jobs by the Calcutta High Court, alleging a joint conspiracy involving the CPM, Congress, and BJP. She lamented the hindrances posed by these parties in the state’s efforts to generate employment opportunities.

“Whenever we are trying to arrange jobs, they approach the court and stall the appointment process. We have heard of man-eating tigers…but they are job-eaters,” she said.

In a strategic move to consolidate opposition votes, Miss Banerjee urged voters to support the Trinamul Congress (TMC), emphasizing the necessity of a robust anti-BJP stance. She warned of dire consequences if the BJP were to retain power, asserting, “India has to unite or there will be no India left if BJP comes to power.”

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent promises for West Bengal, Miss Banerjee called into question his track record of fulfilling guarantees, citing unfulfilled pledges from previous years.

The chief minister also alleged that out of the fear of defeat (in the Lok Sabha elections), the BJP and the Union government are trying to manipulate the polling process by tampering with the EVMs.

“An attempt was made at Krishnagar on Monday, which was foiled after the Trinamul staged a protest,” she said.