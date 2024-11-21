Startup sector expands from 350 to 1.67 lac in last 10 yrs- Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh,while reflecting on India’s remarkable growth in the startup sector, said it has expanded from just 350 to 400 startups in 2014 to over 1.67 lakh today, making the country the third-largest startup ecosystem globally. “We never lacked talent or passion in this country.

He said this while inaugurating the “Viksit Bharat Initiative for Student Innovation and Outreach Network” (VISION), aimed at nurturing education, skill development, and innovation among underprivileged children here today.. Lauding the initiative, he observed that reaching out to underprivileged youngsters helps democratise StartUp skills.

The minister pointed out that India’s biotech startups have also grown from just 50 in 2014 to nearly 9,000 today, thanks to the growing interest in areas like DNA vaccines and biotechnology research. “The Bio-E3 policy is a forward-looking initiative that positions India to lead globally in biotechnology while ensuring that it contributes to sustainable development and job creation,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the minister lauded the entrepreneurial vision behind the initiative and its focus on democratising opportunities for students across the country. He emphasized how the portal could act as a gateway for those in remote areas to access mentorship and training.

“An initiative like VISION provides an opportunity for even the most underprivileged to get a feel of what is happening in the mainland,” the minister remarked, adding that it symbolises the broader effort to make the startup ecosystem accessible to all. What we needed was an enabling environment, which has been made possible under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership with the introduction of a new startup policy,” said he.

He highlighted success stories such as lavender farming StartUps in Jammu and Kashmir, which have transformed the region’s economy by creating jobs and fostering innovation. “This is a testament to the fact that startups don’t need to be confined to IT. They can thrive in fields like agriculture, space, and biotechnology, provided they have the right guidance and support,” he noted.

Dr. Singh spoke about the pivotal role of biotechnology in shaping India’s economic and environmental future. He highlighted the recent rollout of the Bio-E3 policy, which emphasizes the application of biotechnology for the economy, employment, and environment. “The next industrial revolution will be bio-economy driven, much like how the IT revolution shaped the 1990s,” he stated.

He underscored the role of technology in bridging gaps between urban and rural India. He pointed out how students from remote areas, often without access to libraries or coaching centers, have achieved success in exams like the IITs and Civil Services using just a smartphone. “This is the power of technology and the kind of revolution initiatives like VISION can fuel,” he said.

The minister also emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships and early industry linkages for startups to achieve sustainability. He cited the example of India’s first private rocket manufacturing startup, which has now set up a unit in Hyderabad.

Dr. Singh praised the flexibility offered by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which allows students to combine diverse subjects and pursue unconventional career paths. “This policy ensures that students are no longer prisoners of the subjects their parents chose for them,” he said, pointing out how this freedom can drive innovation and create new opportunities for India’s youth.

Concluding his address, the Minister expressed optimism about India’s future as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. He stated that initiatives like VISION are integral to realizing the country’s aspirations under Vision India 2047, which aims to position India as a global leader in technology, education, and economic growth.

“VISION will add vision to “Vision India 2047″ and I am confident it will inspire many more initiatives to follow,” Dr. Singh said, commending the organizers for their efforts.