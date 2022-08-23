Physically challenged man arrested for cyber stalking woman

A physically challenged man was arrested in Delhi for cyber stalking and harassing a woman. He is accused of creating a fake Facebook account in the name of the victim and posting obscene descriptions about her.

The stalker has been identified as Mahaveer Singh 32, a resident of Mahaveer Enclave, New Delhi. Two smartphones along with two sim cards, used in the crime have been recovered from him. He had a crush on the victim. As she didn’t respond to his messages on social media he started harassing her online.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka (DCP), M Harshvardhan said, “Cyber Police Station, Dwarka District received a complaint from a woman in this regard. In her complaint, she alleged that some unknown person has created two fake Facebook accounts using her photos. She stated that obscene description about her has been posted on those Facebook accounts and even claimed of receiving various obscene messages & pornographic photos.”

“As per the statement of the complainant a case under relevant sections was registered at Cyber Police Station in Dwarka District and investigation was taken up,” DCP said.

During investigation, details of the fake Facebook accounts and virtual numbers were obtained and analysed. On the basis of technical analysis, police traced the location of the accused and apprehended him.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was a vendor and used to sell various plastic items on the streets. He is physically handicapped and remains unmarried to date. Further, he stated that his brother Manwar Singh used to reside at the complainant’s house on rent about 8-9 years ago. He knew her since then and started liking her.

He searched out her Facebook account and messaged her several times. When she didn’t respond to his advances, he created fake Facebook Accounts using her photos with obscene descriptions about her. He even sent her numerous obscene messages and pornographic photos.

The police team is further investigating the matter and trying to find out if the accused has committed any such cybercrime in the past.