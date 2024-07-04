SSP Jammu reviews resources at police posts along Pakistan border

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Vinod Kumar toured the border zones along the International Border with Pakistan in the Jammu District and reviewed the security scenario in order to strengthen the border grid and augment the existing resources.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that the SSP took stock of the situation in the jurisdiction of sub-division RS Pura, in order to take a first hand knowledge regarding the boarding and logistics that are already existing, with a holistic view to upgrade, in order to strengthen the border grid of the Jammu District.

He was accompanied by SP Headquarters Jammu, SDPO RS Pura, whereas SHO Arnia and SHO RS Pura were also present on the spot.

The SSP inspected the Border Police Posts (BPPs) at Allah in the jurisdiction of Police Station Arnia and Agrachak under Police Station RS PURA with a holistic view to upgrade the same and to look for its existing capabilities.

The SSP instructed officers and officials to work with more commitment and dedication towards assigned duties. He assured further strengthening of BPPs in the coming days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Border Police posts are working as a third line of defence, the primary and secondary being BSF and Army, respectively.

Currently the Border Police Posts are being augmented and supported by village defence groups (VDGs) along with the regular manpower.