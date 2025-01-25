Sringeri Peetham Shankaracharya’s arrival enhances the grandeur of Mahakumbh: CM Yogi Adityanath

During his visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met and honoured Jagadguru Shankaracharya Shri Shri Vidhushekhar Bharti Ji Maharaj of Sringeri Peetham, South India.

Expressing his joy, the Chief Minister said, “It is a matter of immense pride that the revered Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peetham has graced Prayagraj with his presence. The Mahakumbh feels complete with your arrival.”

In a traditional southern welcome, the Chief Minister was presented with a coconut, symbolising the Kumbh. In return, CM Yogi draped a shawl over the Shankaracharya and offered him fruits as a gesture of respect.

The Chief Minister noted that Sringeri Peetham’s formal participation in Mahakumbh after a long gap has significantly enhanced its grandeur. “Your five-day stay is a blessing for us. The state government and district administration are deeply grateful for your presence, which adds immense value to making the Mahakumbh grand and divine.”

CM Yogi also briefed the Shankaracharya about the arrangements for Mahakumbh, the participation of saints, and the global attendance expected at this sacred event.

The Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peetham expressed his joy upon learning about the Mahakumbh arrangements from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He commended the meticulous planning and excellent facilities and offered his blessings to everyone dedicated to making the event a success.

The Shankaracharya also shared insights about the tradition of Dakshin Peetha, mentioning that 48 years ago, his Guru’s Guru had visited to take a sacred dip during Amavasya in Kumbh. However, it was after 150 years that a Shankaracharya from the South was formally participating in Mahakumbh.

He informed the Chief Minister that during his 5-day stay, he would engage in ‘Shastrartha’ (intellectual debate) and take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Amavasya along with other Shankaracharyas. He also provided details of his stay and planned activities.

In response, the Chief Minister invited the Shankaracharya to hold a ‘Shastrartha Sabha’ and deliver a discourse during his visit to Kashi. The Shankaracharya graciously agreed to this and also consented to participate in a programme at the Annapurna temple. On this occasion, Rakesh Shukla, in-charge of the Shankaracharya’s Kumbh visit, and other officials were present.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the ashram of Shri Kalyan Seva Ashram, Amarkantak, located in Sector 19, where he met Sadgurudev Baba Kalyan Das Ji Maharaj for a personal discussion. During the meeting, the Chief Minister shared insights about the arrangements and facilities provided by the government for Mahakumbh.

The discussion, which lasted about 10 minutes, highlighted the spiritual and administrative efforts undertaken to make the grand event successful. After the meeting, the Chief Minister proceeded to his next engagement.

Kalyan Seva Ashram, situated in the sacred city of Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, has been actively serving the public since 1977. With a focus on public service, social welfare, spirituality, and religious activities, the ashram continues to inspire devotion and community welfare.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath visited Shri Guru Goraksha Nath Akhara in Mahakumbh during his trip to Prayagraj. At the Akhara, he performed the ceremonial worship of the Dharma Dhwaj and ensured all the saints accepted the ‘prasad’.

The Chief Minister also engaged in discussions with Siddha Yogeshwars from across the country on various topics receiving their blessings.

Mahant Balak Nath Yogi, Special Vice President of Yogi Mahasabha, highlighted the significance of the Akhara, stating, “This Akhara belongs to the Chief Minister himself. It is rooted in the Nath sect and follows the tradition of Guru Gorakshanath ji. Since the establishment of the Dharma Dhwaj, Siddha Yogeshwars from various parts of India have been visiting here. Complete arrangements for their stay, meals, and Prasad are made at the Akhara.”

He further added that Saturday’s ‘prasad’ was organized by CM Yogi himself, as it is his Akhara. The Chief Minister personally ensured all saints were served the ‘prasad’ while participating in the Bhandara. On this occasion, the Acharyas and Mahamandaleshwars of all the Akharas were present.