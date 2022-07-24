Sri Sri Ravi Shankar honoured with Suriname’s highest civilian honour

Global spiritual master and founder of The Art of Living, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been conferred with Suriname’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Grand Cordon – honorary order of the yellow star (Ere-Orde van de Gele Ster) by The President of Suriname, Mr Chandrikapersad Santokhi for his humanitarian work.

He has become the first Asian to receive the award. The award is usually given to the heads of state, this is the first time it has been awarded to a spiritual leader.

The ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace, where the Ambassador of India to Suriname Dr Shankar Bhalachandran was also present.

The President, in his address, said, “We are honoured that you’re shining a light worth seeing and feeling, now and also for the future generation. With this declaration, may you lead us all to peace and harmony. The people of Suriname welcome you with a warm heart.”

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shared a tweet saying, “I credit this award to the teachers and volunteers who have been doing commendable service in this country. I thank President Santokhi and the judges for this honour,”.

He paid a visit to the South American nation after 21 years, where Suriname’s Minister of Defence warmly received him.

The spiritual leader met the business leaders of the country and spoke about how spirituality helps in enhancing mental health work performance.

He also addressed a gathering at national indoor stadium (Anthony Nesty Sporthal) in Paramaribo, where he performed meditation and interacted with the crowd.

The President also took the pledge ‘I Stand for Peace’, a global movement launched by the founder of The Art of Living, to bring the focus back to peaceful progress, unity and harmony.