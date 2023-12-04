Life is dry without bhakti: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Waves of happiness rose as 12,000 people, including groups from Bangladesh and Bhutan chant, meditate, dance, sing and revel in wisdom with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Gitanjali Stadium. One of the most widely followed spiritual icons of our times, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder, The Art of Living, was in the city for a twoday visit after four years.

Gurudev addressed a 12,000-strong public gathering at the Geetanjali Stadium on Sunday, where around 6,000 people arrived from nearby districts and rural Bengal to be part of ‘Bengal Meditates’ event. “Don’t be afraid of making a mistake,” Gurudev said, “but make a new one.” He said, “clarity in mind, purity in heart and sincerity in action is the key to happiness and staying authentic to ourselves.” On the topic of breakup and changing dynamics in relationships, Gurudev said, “We should not keep asking others to prove their love for us.

That becomes a burden.” Gurudev also addressed over 200 industry leaders and business owners in the city. At an address to tech leaders, Gurudev shared that in the orient science was never at loggerheads with spirituality and that sense of enquiry was always encouraged here. Gurudev also spoke about the alarming increase in episodes of violence, depression and isolation, and the urgent need for peace education. His vision of a violence-free and stress-free society has inspired 500 million people, encouraging them to work for the betterment of the world, through a reawakening of human values.

Advertisement

He continues to engage in bridging religious, social, ideological and economic divides in society by enlivening the ancient ideal of One World Family. He has inspired several humanitarian initiatives including empowerment of women, conflict resolution (in places like Kashmir, Bihar, India’s Northeast, and countries like Kosovo, Colombia, Lebanon, Iraq, and Jamaica), disaster and trauma relief, prisoner rehabilitation, promoting sustainable development in villages and education for all.

In West Bengal, Gurudev earlier has inspired the launch of Project ‘Udaan’, a pathbreaking effort to create safe haven for the children of sex workers and helping them get back to mainstream society.

Today The Art of Living runs a residential school for these children in Joka, where they are provided holistic valuebased education, nutritious meals and a warm and friendly environment to thrive in. There are service projects also being run in the areas of natural farming, drug deaddiction, and skills development programmes in the state.