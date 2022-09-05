Springdales School Celebrates 67 glorious years

Springdales School celebrated its 67th founder’s day on September 1st with much fan fare and jaw dropping performances by the students. The Event marks the birthday of the Founder Manager Shri Yudhister Kumar and is also a celebration of the legacy which is being carried forward since the inception of school in 1955.

Glittering cultural programmes enthralled the audience as budding dancers and singers of each unit set the stage alive with their captivating performances. The musical frenzy was carried on to the classrooms, where the students had organised the customary class parties.

The Junior School students enthralled the audience with their novel and contemporary costumes as they participated in Fancy Dress Parades.

Dr. Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools sent her greetings on the occasion to the staff and students of all the units.

Springdalian from all the four campuses of the school i.e Pusa Road, Dhaula Kuan, Jaipur and Dubai joined the annual celebration.