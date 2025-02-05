Spring Edition of CLF Literati 2025 to be held on March 22

After the stupendous success of the 12th edition of CLF Literati 2024 in November, the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) has announced the Spring Edition of CLF Literati 2025 – A Festival of Ideas.

Scheduled for March 22, 2025, at the UT Guest House, this much-anticipated event promises to be an inspiring platform for literature, dialogue, creativity, and cultural exchange.

Dr Sumita Misra, IAS, Chairperson of CLS and Festival Director, while announcing the date of the Festival, said: “CLF Literati has always been more than just a festival. It is a confluence of ideas, creativity, and cultural dialogue.”

“With the Spring Edition of Literati 2025, we continue our journey of celebrating literature and the arts, fostering conversations that inspire and perspectives that challenge,” she said.

Building on its rich tradition of bringing together distinguished literary and artistic voices, this edition embraces the theme “A Festival of Ideas,” underscoring a commitment to diverse perspectives, intellectual conversations, and a profound appreciation for the arts.

The festival will feature renowned authors, poets, and literary critics, engaging in insightful discussions, along with interactive sessions designed to ignite curiosity and inspire creativity.

CLS has long been at the forefront of promoting literature, art, and culture in City Beautiful and Literati has established itself as one of the most eagerly awaited literary festivals in the region.

“The Spring Edition aspires to set new benchmarks with a dynamic mix of thought-provoking sessions and captivating performances, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees,” added Dr Misra.