Gen Dwivedi unveils 10th edition of SAMMAAN magazine at Veterans’ Day celebrations

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi unveiled the 10th edition of the SAMMAAN magazine during the 9th Armed Forces Veterans Day (AFVD) celebrations held in Pune today. The latest edition of the magazine highlights key initiatives by the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV), including Project NAMAN, the Chatbot SAMBANDH, and VSK+. These initiatives reflect the Army’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its veterans, embodying the core ethos of “Taking Care of Our Own.”

The magazine also features updates from various veteran welfare organizations, illustrating significant progress in enhancing the quality of life for veterans and their families. The SAMMAAN magazine was unveiled simultaneously at multiple locations across India as part of the Veterans Day celebrations.

General Dwivedi, accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, Lt. General Dhiraj Seth, also visited the Artificial Limb Centre, where he inaugurated a state-of-the-art Upper Limb Training Lab and interacted with patients. He later attended the Veterans Lunch, which was attended by about 1,300 veterans from Maharashtra. During the event, the General honoured five distinguished veteran achievers and eight Veer Naris, including Veer Matas and Veer Pitas, and unveiled the “SAMMAAN” magazine dedicated to veterans’ welfare.

The COAS commended the veterans for their invaluable contributions to the nation and highlighted initiatives like VSK+ and Naman Kendras, which provide critical support to veterans. He also emphasized the vital role veterans play in inspiring future generations and contributing to India’s progress.

The event in New Delhi began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial to honour the sacrifices of fallen heroes. It was followed by a rally at the Manekshaw Centre, attended by senior military officials and about 2,500 veterans. Hero MotoCorp donated seven retrofitted scooters to serving disabled soldiers and veterans, and 40 stalls provided welfare-related information and support. The unveiling of SAMMAAN (Army), Vayu Samvedna (Air Force), and Sagar Samvad (Navy) magazines was also part of the event.

The Veterans Day celebrations also took place at various military stations across the country, including Bengdubi, Jaipur, and Bareilly, where veterans and Veer Naris were felicitated for their exemplary service. These events highlighted the nation’s deep respect and gratitude for its heroes, with a focus on providing welfare support and skill development opportunities for veterans.