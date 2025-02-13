NDMC to organise ‘Music in the Park’ on February 15 to welcome spring

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), on Thursday, announced that it would organise a classical music concert titled ‘Music in the Park’ to welcome the spring season on February 15.

“In the background of new blooming of white and purple Tulips in Nehru Park, the NDMC will welcome the spring season by organising the first concert of the ‘Music in the Park’ series on February 15. NDMC invites classical music lovers to experience the beauty of Indian classical music in harmony with nature,” the civic body said.

The NDMC said this year, the event is dedicated to Ustad Zakir Hussain, the tabla maestro who had graced the music in the park stage multiple times with his extraordinary performances.

“The evening will feature performances by renowned sitar expert Kushal Das and acclaimed vocalist Ulhas Kashalkar. The artists will be accompanied by an ensemble of talented musicians, including Ram Kumar Mishra, Aashay Kulkarni, Vinay Mishra, Sarwar Hussain, and Sai Mahashabde, adding depth and richness to the musical experience,” it said.

The civic body said the objective behind such types of cultural programmes like music, dance, and other performing arts in its area is to upgrade urban life.

“Promotion of art and culture is one of the functions of the Council provided under Section-12 of NDMC Act-1994. This provision gives the responsibility to the council to bring art and culture out of the confines of museums and auditoria to the open where the general public could participate,” it said.