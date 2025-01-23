2nd edition of Lok Samvardhan Parv to be held in Delhi from Jan 27-Feb 2

The second edition of Lok Samvardhan Parv will be organized from January 27- February 2 by the Ministry of Minority Affairs here.

The event will be held at State Emporia Complex, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place.

As part of the event, 90 artisans from different parts of the country would participate in the event showcasing their art crafts.

These include Ajrak Print Saree Dupatta from Maharashtra, Banaras Brocade from Uttar Pradesh, Cane & Bamboo from Assam, Channapatna Toys and Dolls from Karnataka, Kantha Stitch from West Bengal, Crewel Sozni from Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri Shawls, Kosa Silk Saree Handloom from Maharashtra, Leather Puppetry from Andhra Pradesh, Matka Silk Saree from Bihar, Rugs and Durries from Haryana, Samar Tribal Jewellery from Delhi, Woodwares, Zari Work from Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, 16 culinary experts will offer visitors the opportunity to savor the diverse flavors of India. These include Lucknawi Zaika, Gujarati Rasoi, Parsi Cuisine, Punjabi Tadka, Street Treats, Nawabi Dawat, Dry Fruit Delights, Fusion Flavors.

The event will also have cultural evenings from Friday to Sunday, wherein the rich cultural heritage of minority communities will be showcased.

‘Lok Samvardhan Parv’ is testimony of the inclusive development programme of the Ministry which has benefitted a large number of persons from all the minority communities, through convergence with partner organisations.