Special UP cabinet meeting in Mahakumbh tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair an all-important special meeting of the state cabinet in the Mahakumbh area on the Sangam banks here on Wednesday. In the meeting, several important proposals from across the state, including Prayagraj, will be passed.

After the cabinet meeting , the chief minister, along with his ministerial colleagues, will take a dip in the holy Sangam and before having a darshan (visit) and worship at Akshayvat, Saraswati Kupa, Patalpuri, and Bade Hanuman Temple. Thereafter, all ministers together will have prasad or Lunch.

The meeting will now be held in the temporary circuit house at Triveni Sankul located in Arail on the banks of Sangam at around noon.

Earlier, the cabinet meeting was scheduled at the Integrated Control and Command Center of Prayagraj Fair Authority located at the Parade Ground but now it has been shifted from there in view of the problems of the devotees.

Mahakumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand said here on Tuesday that the meeting of the state cabinet would be held in the temporary circuit house Triveni Sankul located in Arail. The government has taken this decision for the convenience of the devotees. All 54 cabinet ministers and ministers of state with independent charges have been invited to the meeting. Most of the ministers will reach the Sangam by this evening while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive on Wednesday morning.

During the Kumbh in 2019, a Cabinet meeting approved the Ganga Expressway, which is near completion. The Ganga Expressway will start from Meerut and will end near Prayagraj. Earlier too, a special cabinet meeting was held on December 16, 2021 at Kashi Vishwanath Dham and another cabinet meeting was held on November 9, 2023 before the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Important proposals to be approved in the special cabinet meeting include the important religious circuit of Kashi, Prayag, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Vindhyachal. Bridge on Ganga and Yamuna and expansion project of Bundelkhand Expressway can also be included in the proposal.

Prayagraj could also get an elevated flyover from Naini Central Jail to BPCL and in Sulemansarai.