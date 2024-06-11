Special meeting held for upcoming International Yoga Day event at Patanjali Yogpeeth

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, a special meeting was convened at the headquarters of the Bharat Swabhiman office in Haridwar on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by Sadhvi Devpriya, the Chief Central Incharge of the Patanjali Yoga Committee.

Under the guidance of the Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, the International Yoga Day event is set to take place at the grand yoga hall of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Phase-2.

This year, the theme for International Yoga Day has been chosen as ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’.

During the meeting, the officers and employees shared their thoughts on the preparations for the Yoga Day event.

Bhai Rakesh, the Chief Central Incharge of the Patanjali Yoga Committee, shed light on various aspects such as the movement of visitors and yoga practitioners, seating arrangements, emergency services, and light refreshments, ensuring the successful organization of Yoga Day.

The meeting saw the participation of incharges from Haridwar, Rishikesh, Roorkee, Dehradun, and other regions.

On this occasion, Swami Parmarthdev, the Chief Central Incharge of the Patanjali Yoga Committee, also shared his views.

The meeting was attended by Swami Arshdev, Swami Bajrangdev, Swami Ishdev, Swami Tirthdev, and Swami Vinaydev among others.