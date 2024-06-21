CM leads in celebrating International Yoga Day in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai participated in a mass yoga event organised here at the Science College Ground on Friday to commemorate the tenth International Yoga Day.

Thousands of yoga enthusiasts joined the chief minister to perform yoga asanas emphasising the significance of the practice for a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sai said, “It is a pleasure to see that the objectives for which Yoga Day is celebrated all over the world are being realised today.”

He further said, “Yoga is being promoted globally. There has been remarkable awareness about it in India as well. The enthusiasm seen here today on the occasion of International Yoga Day is mirrored in all the districts, blocks, and villages of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested to the United Nations to celebrate June 21 as International Yoga Day, resulting in this global celebration.”

The chief minister highlighted the holistic benefits of yoga, stating, “Yoga means to connect. The ancient tradition of yoga connects us with a healthy lifestyle, linking our mind and body. The process of yoga also connects us with spirituality and higher life values.

He said seeing so many people gathered for the mass yoga demonstration it becomes clear that society is built by individuals.

Yoga, he said is essential not only for a healthy life but also for the creation of a healthy society. “At a time when the entire world is adopting yoga, our government is continuously working to involve more and more people in the state with yoga through the Yoga Commission.”

Addressing the students present, Chief Minister Sai added, “Including yoga in your daily routine will help you concentrate on your studies and strengthen your retention power. Yoga also enhances the ability to work and alleviates stress. When we work happily and positively, it positively impacts our efficiency, our image improves, and so does our career.”

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Laxmi Rajwade said, “Today is a day of pride, self-respect, joy, and happiness for all of us. We are celebrating International Yoga Day, and this has been made possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recognition of the sentiments of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya, Sarve Bhadrani Pashyantu Ma Kashchit Dukhbhag Bhavet and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ as International Yoga Day.”

Yoga, she said, is not just an exercise but a way of life. It is an important part of life, a philosophy that paves the way for welfare. Yoga is essential for building a healthy family, a healthy society, a healthy country, and a healthy world. She called on making yoga, the law of connecting body, mind, and soul, the basis of life.

The event witnessed the participation of several dignitaries, including MLAs Rajesh Munat, Anuj Sharma, and Guru Khushwant Saheb, Chief Minister’s Secretary P. Dayanand, Women and Child Development Secretary Shammi Abidi, Collector Dr. Gaurav Singh, SSP Santosh Singh, Yoga Commission Secretary Pankaj Verma, along with other public representatives and a large number of citizens and students.