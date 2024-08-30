SP takes a dig at BJP govt over proposed hike in circles rates in Ayodhya

As the circle rates for land in Ayodhya are expected to increase by around 200 per cent, the principal Opposition Samajwadi Party alleged that the BJP has now turned to the greed of land.

Criticising the BJP government’s proposal to hike the circle rate of land in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, said in a social media post, “The land of Ayodhya has become the victim of BJP’s bargaining and profiteering. If BJP’s greed had not left Ayodhya, then there is no question what would be the condition of the rest of the country.”

The SP chief said the people of Ayodhya already know that the BJP does not have any emotional attachment to Ayodhya but has ‘geo-political’ and ‘profit-making’ greed. “What will be the condition of the rest of the country would be if BJP’s greed continued in other parts of the country like Ayodhya,” he wondered.

He concluded by saying now BJP could also be known as the “Bhu Zameen Party”.

Earlier, the authorities in Ayodhya hinted that the circle rates of key locations in the temple town could see a 200 per cent rise.

The district magistrate has proposed to increase the circle rates as per the prevailing market dynamics following massive construction activity in and around the city leading to the Ram temple consecration ceremony this January.

The rates here were revised last in 2017 and by August 31, the circle rates would be finalised.

However, reports say the hike in the circle rates could be between 50 and 200 per cent as per the importance of the area.